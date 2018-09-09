Armenian Cathedral Reopens: Orthodox Christians return to Van church

For the first time in three years Armenian pilgrims have flocked to Lake Van in eastern Turkey. They've converged on the island of Akdamar for a service at an historical church. The government had stopped the event because of terror activity in the area. Sarah Balter explains why for some, the event is more than a religious experience. #Akdamar #ArmenianCathedral #Orthodox