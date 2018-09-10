Venezuela On The Edge: US sees 90 percent increase of asylum seekers

Venezuelans fleeing the deteriorating economic and security crisis at home, are facing a struggle to rebuild their lives abroad. Last year, around 30-thousand petitioned for asylum in the US, nearly a 90 percent increase from 2016. Steve Mort reports from Miami, where community groups are helping Venezuelan migrants find their feet. #Venezuela #asylumseekers #Migrants