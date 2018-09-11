WORLD
1 MIN READ
US-Palestinian Relations: US closes PLO diplomatic office in Washington
The Trump Administration is closing the office of the Palestinian delegation to Washington because, it says, Palestinians won't negotiate with Israel. The move comes as the PLO seeks to get the International Criminal Court to look into whether Israel has committed war crimes against Palestinians. From Washington, Sally Ayhan has this report. #Palestine #PLO #Washington
September 11, 2018
