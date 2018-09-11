Highlights of 75th Venice Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase

One of Italy's most star-studded events just wrapped up for the year - the Venice Film Festival. This year its biggest prize went to a Mexican film, which critics are calling a 'masterpiece'. We bring you a few highlights from the event's 75th edition. And to find out how this year's Venice Film Festival went, Showcase is joined by culture journalist Jad Salfiti from Lyon, France. #VeniceFilmFestival #Cinema #Showcase