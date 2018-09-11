September 11, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey is becoming a popular destination for health tourists
700,000 Medical tourists visited Turkey in 2017 alone. Now Turkey is aiming for two million tourists by 2020. What's behind the rise of Turkey's medical tourism sector? We speak to the experts Guests: Emre Ali Kodan - Chairman at Istanbul International Health and Tourism Association Armando Aliu, a Fellow at Istanbul Commerce University.
Turkey is becoming a popular destination for health tourists
Explore