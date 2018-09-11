WORLD
Russia and Iran back the Syrian regime to take over Idlib while Turkey pleads to prevent bloodshed
Russian and Syrian jets ramped up air strikes in Syria’s last rebel stronghold despite a last-ditch effort by Turkey to prevent more bloodshed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's pleas fell on deaf ears. Both Russia and Iran backed their Syrian ally, saying fighting terrorism in Idlib is unavoidable. Now millions of civilians are trapped and aid agencies warn of a catastrophic humanitarian disaster. Guests: Yahya al Aridi Spokesman for the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission Danny Makki Freelance journalist and commentator on the Syrian conflict Onur Erim Political analyst and author Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian affairs specialist #idlib
September 11, 2018
