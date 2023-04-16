TÜRKİYE
Turkish athlete Cansu Bektas breaks 3 European junior weightlifting records
Bektas breaks three European junior records with 72 kg in snatch, 90 kg in clean and jerk, and162 kg in total.
Turkish weightlifter Cansu Bektas in action.
April 16, 2023

Turkish weightlifter Cansu Bektas has won three European junior record-breaking gold medals at the 2023 European Weightlifting Championships. 

Bektas, who competed in women's 45 kg, broke three European junior records on Saturday with 72 kg in the snatch, 90 kg in the clean and jerk, and 162 kg in total. 

Her compatriot Gamze Altun won the silver medal with 89 kg in clean and jerk. 

European Weightlifting Championships, which has been held since 1896, is an annual event organised by the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF). 

The 2023 edition of the competition, which includes 318 competitors from 40 nations, began in Armenia's capital Yerevan on Saturday and will run through April 23.

