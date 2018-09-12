September 12, 2018
WORLD
Italy arrests Tunisian fishermen | Extremist influence in Pakistan? | 9/11’s forgotten victims
Italy arrests six Tunisian fishermen on suspicion of people smuggling. But were the men actually try to rescue the migrants from drowning? Pakistan’s elections saw the inclusion of extremists groups. What affect do they have on the current government? And 9/11 happened 17 years ago. But the death toll continues to rise.
