September 12, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Africa Land Reforms: Ramaphosa not worried about 'sanctions'
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed fears his country may come under sanctions if it carries out a plan to seize farms from white people without providing compensation. Last month, US president Donald Trump said his government would look into the issue. Craig Vermay reports. #southafrica #cyrilramaphosa #donaldtrump
South Africa Land Reforms: Ramaphosa not worried about 'sanctions'
Explore