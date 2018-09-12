September 12, 2018
Istanbul Comics and Art Festival | Festivals | Showcase
Comic book festivals are often extravagant affairs of fantasy and cosplay, where fans are inundated with a neverending assortment of amusements on offer. But one festival is instead going to back to basics, and showcasing the core elements that go into creating a comic book to offer a more hands-on experience. Showcase sent Sharaz Ali to check it out. #ICAF #IstanbulComicsandArtFestival #Showcase
