A decade after the art market crisis | Art Investments | Showcase

It's been ten years since the 2008 financial crisis brought the world's banking system and art market to the brink of disaster. A decade on and we're still asking the question... Has the art world fully recovered? To answer that and more, Showcase is joined by Martin Jenner, a contemporary art consultant at PhotoArts.com #ArtMarket #2008FinancialCrisis #Showcase