September 12, 2018
Brazil Elections: Jailed Lula bows out of presidential race
Brazil's imprisioned former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has given up his legal battle - to run for top office in next month's election. The popular Lula had been the front-runner in the campaign - despite being convicted for corruption. And as Reagan Des Vignes reports, Lula has tapped the former mayor of Sao Paulo as his replacement. #lula #brazil #election
