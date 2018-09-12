Brazil Elections: Jailed Lula bows out of presidential race

Brazil's imprisioned former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has given up his legal battle - to run for top office in next month's election. The popular Lula had been the front-runner in the campaign - despite being convicted for corruption. And as Reagan Des Vignes reports, Lula has tapped the former mayor of Sao Paulo as his replacement. #lula #brazil #election