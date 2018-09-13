September 13, 2018
EU lawmakers push for tougher emissions rules | Money Talks
The fight against climate change may soon get a boost. The European Parliament's Environment Committee has endorsed tougher targets for the reduction of vehicle emissions. If approved in a vote next month, the new rules will mean fresher air and quieter roads across the continent. Jack Parrock is following the story from Brussels. #MoneyTalks #emissions #EU
