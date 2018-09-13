September 13, 2018
Google in EU court over data privacy law | Money Talks
Google is going up against the European Union - again. On Tuesday, the US tech giant had a showdown with a French data privacy regulator in Europe's top court. The company is fighting an order that requires it to extend the so-called "right to be forgotten" beyond EU borders. Kevin Ozebek joins us for more from Brussels. #MoneyTalks #Google #privacylaw
