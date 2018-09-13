WORLD
Oslo 25 years: Oslo Accords followed by failed peace attempts
Thursday marks 25 years since the signing of the first Oslo Accords. The agreement was considered the cornerstone of the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians. ANI 1: Agreement laid out timetable for resolving conflict It was signed in 1993 by the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin and leader of the PLO, Yasser Arafat. They laid out a 5 year timetable for resolving areas of conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis. ANI 2: Israel formally recognised as a state but Palestine was not In the accords, Israel was formally recognized as a state, but there was no official recognition of a Palestinian state. The agreement only recognized the PLO as the representative of the Palestinian people. ANI 3: No agreement to freeze Israeli settlements And there was no agreement to freeze the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Since the signing, according to EU statistics, the number of Israeli settlers has increased from about 100 thousand to more than 600 thousand. Caitlin McGee has more from East Jerusalem. #OsloAccords #Palestine #MiddleEast
September 13, 2018
