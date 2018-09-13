Kabul Housing: UN surveying unregulated housing in Kabul

In a land of war, the usual rules don't always apply. Afghanistan's capital Kabul is full of unregulated housing as people have come to the city, found no official housing and then set up their own homes. The United Nations is now carrying out a survey of the unregulated housing sector. It means some of the city's 4 million residents can finally lay claim to the title deeds of their own homes. Habiba Hamid reports. #kabul #afghanistan