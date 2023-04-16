WORLD
Tens of security forces members killed in Burkina Faso
Violence in Burkina Faso has divided a once peaceful nation and fueled frustration that led to two coups last year.
Dead include 34 defence volunteers, 6 soldiers, says secretary-general of northern region. / AP Archive
April 16, 2023

At least 40 people were killed in an attack by gunmen on an army detachment in northern Burkina Faso, local authorities said on Sunday.

The attack by unidentified armed men “targeted a detachment of soldiers and the civilian volunteers on Saturday at about 4:00 pm", near Aorema village, about 15 kilometres northeast of Ouahigouya city, Kouilga Albert Zongo, the northern region secretary-general, said in a statement.

“The provisional toll included 34 volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP) and six soldiers,” he added.

He said that 33 other people were also wounded in the attack.

Local media, meanwhile, reported that "dozens of terrorists were neutralised” in an offensive launched after the attack.

Means to combat insurgency

Burkina Faso remains plagued by insecurity, largely due to an insurgency that has spilled over from neighboring Mali.

Last week, at least 44 civilians were killed in two separate terror attacks in northern Burkina Faso's Sahel region.

Burkina Faso's military junta has adopted a decree that would allow the state to use “all necessary means” and a “general mobilisation” to combat the insurgency.

Capt. Ibrahim Traore, the transition military leader, has set the target of recapturing 40 percent of the country's territory controlled by insurgents.

The West African country recorded 1,135 deaths attributed to armed militias in 2022, a 50 percent climb compared to 2021, according to the latest Global Terrorism Index 2023. 

