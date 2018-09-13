Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israeli forces demolish protesters' shacks

Israeli security forces have demolished several structures built by Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank. They razed the protests huts near the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar, but they did not dismantle the encampment itself. International concern has been raised after Palestinians began to protest the destruction of the village, with Israel saying they would forcibly relocate all of Khan al Ahmar's 180 residents. Caitlin McGee reports. #Israel #Palestine #Protests