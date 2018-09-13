Hurricane Florence driving up global oil prices | Money Talks

On Thursday, Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the east coast of the US. It could be the most devastating natural disaster in the region in more than fifty years. Millions of people have been ordered to evacuate, and potential losses could add up to tens of billions of dollars. And even before the weather system hits land, its impact is being felt across global energy markets. Mobin Nasir has more. We speak to Stephen Schork, founder and editor of The Schork Report, a daily newsletter on energy and financial markets. #MoneyTalks #Hurricane #Florence