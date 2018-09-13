Saudi Arabia to sell Islamic bonds worth $2B | Money Talks

Saudi Arabia has started marketing dollar-denominated Islamic bonds worth billions of dollars. It is the kingdom's second international sale of so-called sukuk since last year, with Citigroup, HSBC and JPMorgan among the banks working on the deal. The government has raised a total of $50 billion since it entered international debt markets in 2016 to try to diversify its oil-dependent economy. For more on the story we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #MoneyTalks #SaudiArabia #Islamicbonds