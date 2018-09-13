September 13, 2018
NewsFeed – The death of the meme? If the EU gets its way
The European Parliament moved forward on landmark legislation that could change the internet forever: They want to bring in laws that will, in their opinion, make the internet copyright laws the same as copyright in the real world. But some people are fighting the changes and say they are the beginning of the end for freedom of expression. #Newsfeed #EU #internet
