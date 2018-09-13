UK Poisoning: Suspects say they were visiting Salisbury

Two Russian men accused by the UK of poisoning a former Russian spy with a nerve agent have spoken-out for the first time. Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov made their first public appearance in an interview on Russian television denying any involvement in the poisoing of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Philip Owira has more. #Poisoning #Skripal #UK