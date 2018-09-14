September 14, 2018
Brazil Politics: Far-right candidate Bolsonaro leading polls
The Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is recovering in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery. Last week he was stabbed at a campaign rally. The far-right candidate is one of the front runners in the race. But his politics mean he's not without controversy. Michael Fox has the story, from Rio de Janeiro. #Brazil #farright #Bolsonaro
