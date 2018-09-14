September 14, 2018
The War in Syria: Syrian engineers building underground hospitals
The Syrian conflict has been called one of the worst man-made disasters since World War Two. Millions have fled the country, but many have no choice and have to stay. Amid the air strikes and shelling, some engineers have found a way to keep basic services functioning. Oubai Shahbandar reports. #Syria #hospital #underground
