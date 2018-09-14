Does the Trans Mountain Pipeline threaten First Nations of Canada?

A court has halted construction of a Canadian pipeline that cuts through many First Nations communities. The Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion was being constructed to give Canadian oil access to new markets. But protests led to indefinite delays and compelled Kinder Morgan - the holding company - to halt its construction as they were racking up losses. Is Trudeau siding with big oil? Guests Rueben George - Project manager for the Tsleil-Waututh Nation Sacred Trust Initiative Joe Dion - CEO of Frog Lake Energy Resource Corporation #Pipeline #FirstNations #Canada