The Universe Flickers | Exhibitions | Showcase

The latest curator to collaborate with Istanbul's SALT Beyoglu art space is Annie Fletcher - and her interests lie in the future. For 'The Universe Flickers' exhibition, she's brought together four artists using a variety of mediums - everything from murals to opera. Despite that disparity, the works all have one thing in common - tackling the unknown. #TheUniverseFlickers #Exhibitions #Showcase