The War in Yemen: UN says Yemen 'a living hell' for children

The representative for the UN's children's fund in Yemen says the ongoing war there is 'a living hell' - with millions of children suffering malnutrition. UNICEF says about 80 percent of under 18s are in urgent need of help. A warning - you may find some of the images in Mmalegabe Motsepe's report distressing. #yemen #unicef