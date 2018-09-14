Syrian refugees in Lebanon | Drug addiction in Turkey

Lebanon has taken in the most Syrian refugees of any other country. More than 1 million Syrians live there in Lebanon’s cities and makeshift camps. And Idlib is home to 3M people, including IDPs. So, what will be happened in Idlib? The cheap synthetic drug known as “bonsai” has spread to dangerous levels in Turkey, with around 500,000 people known to be using the drug in the country.