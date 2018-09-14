September 14, 2018
Hurricane Florence: Power out, 100+ rescued as storm hits Carolinas
Hurricane Florence has been lashing North Carolina with strong winds and heavy rain. The storm made landfall as a category one storm, weaker than originally expected. Regardless, authorities have had to rescue hundreds of people from flooded coastal areas. Nicole Johnston has the latest. #HurricaneFlorence #Storm #NorthCarolina
