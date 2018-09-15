September 15, 2018
WORLD
Month Of Muharram: Turkey commamorates martyrdom of Imam Hussein
Muharram is the first month in the Islamic year. Fasting during this time holds a very special place within the Alevi, a community in Turkey that belongs to a branch of Shia Islam. Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hussein, the son of the fourth Caliph of Sunnis and first Imam of the Shias, Ali ibn Abi Talib, at the battle of Karbala. Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara. #Muharram #Karbala #ImamHussein
