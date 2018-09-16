September 16, 2018
Hurricane Florence: Mass flooding and rising waters in NC
In the United States, at least eleven people have now died as Hurricane Florence continues to devastate the East Coast. Although Florence has been downgraded in strength to a tropical storm, it has still left areas of North Carolina severely flooded. TRT World's Nicole Johnston has this report from the riverfront city of New Bern. #HurricaneFlorence #Storm #NorthCarolina
