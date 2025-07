Pakistan Dams: Govt urged to build new reservoirs urgently

Researchers warn Pakistan may soon face water scarcity. They say it needs new reservoirs, dams and better management to avert the threat. The new government has come-up with a way to pay for it despite an economic crisis. But as Kamran Yousaf reports, the scheme might not bring-in enough to cover the bill. #Pakistan #Dams #WaterScarcity