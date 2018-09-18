Lessons from Lehman | Daesh’s demise? | The UAE’s visa amnesty

From the great depression to the great recession. It's a decade since the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Has the world learned from its mistakes or is history destined to repeat itself? Also, US-backed forces attack Daesh's last stronghold in Syria. Is this the end of the terror group as we know it? And why is the UAE offering a visa amnesty to its illegal residents? #TheNewsmakers #LehmanBrothers #Daesh