September 18, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brazil Politics: Former mayor chosen to replace Lula da Silva
In Brazil, a former mayor has been chosen to replace former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the upcoming race for the presidency. The Workers Party hope Fernando Haddad can lead them to victory in the elections in October, after da Silva was barred from running by the country's top electoral court. Michael Fox has more. #brazil #elections #luladasilva
