Portuguese brothers José and Antonio Lello wanted to create a temple as an ode to the arts. So in 1906 they founded Lello Bookstore, considered one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world. Not least - because of a magnificent red staircase in the middle of the shop. But it's more than just an architectural gem, it's also become a magnet for attracting fans of a certain bespeckled young wizard.