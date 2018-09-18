WORLD
1 MIN READ
Daesh has lost land but has it lost power?
From Syria and Iraq, to Afghanistan and Europe. Daesh has rained terror all over the world. But bit by bit, its so-called caliphate has been dismantled. Now the last trace of land the group holds in Syria could be about to fall. A US-backed coalition has begun an operation against Daesh in Hajin- the very region the group was born. So is it time to celebrate the demise of Daesh or will its violent ideology live on? Randolph Nogel reports.
September 18, 2018
