Pakistan auctions former prime minister's vehicles | Money Talks

How much would you pay to buy a luxury car used by a head of state? Pakistan's government is hoping bidders will pay top dollar for more than a hundred cars it's auctioning off. The cars were used by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the auction is part of the new government's austerity drive. Mobin Nasir has more. #Pakistan #NawazSharif #Auction