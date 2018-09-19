Salesforce CEO Benioff to buy Time for $190M | Money Talks

Another tech billionaire is buying one of the world's most influential media organisations. Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce.com, is acquiring TIME magazine for close to $190 million. We take a look at the beginning of this new chapter for the nearly century-old publication. And TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us for more. #Salesforce #TimeMagazine #MoneyTalks