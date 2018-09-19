September 19, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
IMF says UK economy will shrink without Brexit deal | Money Talks
Whatever the outcome of Brexit talks, it will be costly for the UK, the IMF said. Speaking at a press conference at the UK Treasury, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said an exit from the EU without a deal would deliver the most pain. For more on the story, we speak to Geraint Johnes, professor of economics at Lancaster University. #IMF #Brexit #Economy
IMF says UK economy will shrink without Brexit deal | Money Talks
Explore