Fashion week puts spotlight on ethical fashion | Money Talks

Fast fashion has become the go-to business model for brands like Zara and H&M. But these companies and many like them are being blamed for using cheap labour and damaging the environment. Because of that, a growing number of consumers are demanding a new trend - sustainable fashion. Laila Humairah went to this year's Istanbul Fashion Week, and asked: Can the industry carry out an ethical makeover? #FashionWeek #ethicalfashion #fastfashion