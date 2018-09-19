Chios Mastic: Greek farmers make living cultivating rare crop

For centuries, farmers on one particular Greek island have made their living cultivating a rare and precious crop. Mastic trees grown only on the southern tip of Chios produce a uniquely flavoured resin, and it's in demand all around the world. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports from the island in the Aegean Sea. #Greece #Chios #MasticTrees