Buika | In Convsersation | Showcase

With touches of flamenco, jazz, soul and Spanish copla, Concha Buika's music refuses to fit into one single category. And she's as comfortable collaborating in English with Jason Mraz, as she is in Spanish for a Pedro Almodovar soundtrack - all with a voice that is guaranteed to give you goosebumps. Showcase's Miranda Atty sat down with the Spanish singer ahead of her performance at the Istanbul Clarinet Festival to speak about female empowerment, what inspires her and why she won't be defined by one type of music. #Buika #Music #Showcase