70th Primetime Emmy Awards | Television | Showcase

Did you know that the Emmy Awards were named after an illuminated image tube used in old TV cameras? Nicknamed an 'immy' it was changed to Emmy to match the feminine statuette of a winged woman holding an atom so coveted by everyone in the television industry. So, without further ado, here's a roundup of some of the folks who took one home on September 18. #Emmys #Television #Showcase And to talk about whether the Emmy Awards is as relevant today as it was when it debuted 70 years ago, Phil O'Shea joins Showcase. He is a screenwriter and producer from London.