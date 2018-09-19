BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
More tit-for-tat tariffs imposed by US, China | Money Talks
More shots have been fired in the US-China trade war. Washington is slapping tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and it's warning there's more pain to come if Beijing doesn't change its trade behaviour. The Chinese government says it has no choice but to hit back at the US. And the rising tensions are taking a toll on a range of industries in the world's two largest economies. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more on this, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas, editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research, Jeffery Tucker join the discussion. #USsanctions #China #titfortat
September 19, 2018
