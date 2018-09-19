BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South Korea's labour laws hurting small businesses | Money Talks
Korean leaders have kicked off their third summit this year. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un, hope to revive stalled denuclearisation talks. But both leaders are also looking to bring their economies closer. Moon's approval ratings have slipped after a recent minimum wage hike. He is now hoping North Korean workers could help fill some of the labour shortages his country is facing. Bruce Harrison reports from Seoul, on why Moon's economic policies are drawing criticism. #SouthKorea #LabourLaws #Business
South Korea's labour laws hurting small businesses | Money Talks
September 19, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us