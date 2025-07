What is the future of Idlib?

In a marathon meeting, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to a demilitarized buffer zone in Idlib. It would separate regime and opposition forces and would be enforced by Turkish and Russian soldiers. While some hope the deal will help broker peace, others fear it's simply delaying a bloodbath in Syria's last rebel-held stronghold. Hyder Abbasi reports. #Idlib #Erdogan #Putin