New Zealand's government wants Maori language classes to be available in all primary schools by 2025

Not so long ago many feared Maori culture in New Zealand would die out. But now it seems there's a revival. More New Zealanders are embracing the language, and in a boost, the government has announced plans for Maori to be taught in every school in the country. By 2025 government want Maori taught in all schools. Guest Ella Henry - Senior Lecturer in Maori development at the Auckland University of Technology #NewZealand #Maori #Language