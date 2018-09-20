WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Idlib buffer zone help bring peace?
They may be on opposites sides of the Syrian war, but Russia and Turkey have come together and potentially saved thousands of lives in Idlib. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, agreed to create a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria's Idlib province to separate Syrian regime troops from opposition forces, with Turkish and Russian soldiers patrolling the zone to ensure it is respected. Is this a step toward peace? Or simply delaying a bloodbath in Idlib? Guests Yahya al Aridi - Spokesman for the Syrian Negotiations Commission Ahmet Kasim Han - Professor of international relations at Kadir Has University Rania Kisar - Syrian-American activist Nicholas Heras - Fellow at the Center for a New American Security Kevork Almassian - Founder of Syriana Analysis #Idlib #Syria #Turkey
Will Idlib buffer zone help bring peace?
September 20, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us