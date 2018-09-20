Turkey's Economy: Finance minister unveils new economic plan

Albayrak says the new plan will reign in high inflation and drop the current account deficit to 2.6 percent by 2021. While the government expects GDP growth to slow to around two percent next year, it's expected to pick up to five percent by the end of the five-year plan. He also said Turkey will create two million new jobs in three years. #TurkishEconomy #CurrencyCrisis #Albayrak