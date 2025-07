High global demand for Chios mastic | Money Talks

For centuries, farmers on one Greek island have made a living cultivating a rare and precious crop. Mastic trees grown only on the southern tip of Chios. They produce a uniquely flavoured resin, and it's in demand all around the world. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora went to the island in the Aegean Sea, and sent this report. #Chios #MasticTrees #Greece